UBA: Rates to inch higher following OMO auction settlement
Analysts at UBA expect market rates to inch higher following the OMO auction settlement. Meanwhile, the Debt Management office offered a total of 221 billion Naira across the three tenor buckets at the T-bills primary market auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Assets and Liabilities Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 14:06:10 GMT
