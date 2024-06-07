Share
UBA: Sell-pressure seen on newly issued June paper
The treasury bills market witnessed some bearish drive as investors switch interest from the newly issued June paper to fund obligations from Wednesday primary market auction. Analysts at UBA expect continued interest in the secondary market as investors move to fulfil their orders. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a market wrap.
