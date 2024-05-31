Share
UBA: T-Bills market sentiment to remain mixed
Traders at UBA say the T-bills market is closing the month mixed activity, with sideways interest observed in papers maturing between February and May 2025. Meanwhile, the local bonds space is trading calm though with a bearish bias. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 31 May 2024 14:44:33 GMT
