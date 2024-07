Share

UBA: T-bills to see mixed sentiments on poor OMO outing

Traders at UBA say they expect mixed sentiments from investors at the Treasury Bills market following Tuesday’s poor OMO auction as no sale was recorded at the auction despite the 86.5-billion-naira worth of bids for the 364-day maturity. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market discussions.

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 14:34:17 GMT