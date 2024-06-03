How can this be on a continent where over 50% of the population is female? Over 40% of households in South Africa are female-led, yet women, and black women in particular, are unemployed at rates exceeding an already alarming national average.

“It is evident that lasting tangible change requires a commitment to transformation that transcends tick-box publicity stunts,” says Edna Montse, Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer at African Bank.