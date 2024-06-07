The grid shutdown happened during the testing a newly completed, Chinese-built $1.5 billion 600 megawatt hydropower plant on the Nile river in the country’s north, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) said in a post on X platform.

“Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited informs the general public that a national blackout has been registered following a load rejection test at the Karuma hydro power plant,” the company posted on X on Friday.