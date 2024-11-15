Gross domestic product came in at 0.1% in the three months to September compared to the previous quarter. That’s below the 0.2% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters and follows an expansion of 0.5% in the second quarter of the year.

U.K.’s dominant services sector also grew just 0.1% on the quarter, the Office for National Statistics said. Construction rose by 0.8%, while production slipped 0.2% in the month.