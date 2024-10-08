Over the weekend, Starmer conducted a shake-up of his office in No.10, after his Chief of Staff Sue Gray was forced to quit amid criticism over her performance and management style, as well as a furor over pay.

Gray, who was hired by Starmer in 2023 to help him prepare for government, was replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who led the Labour party’s winning election campaign. Another two figures were added as deputy chiefs of staff.