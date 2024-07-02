Share
Uncover Essex’s hidden gems with rising sports boss Queenie Porter
Just outside London’s borders lies an English county filled with city amenities and laidback village vibes. Essex, which sits in the southeast of England along the North Sea, is the lifelong home of Queenie Porter, managing director of sports drink company, Wow Hydrate. The company, which has partnered with high-profile sports names like Manchester United and Tyson Fury, is also headquartered in the county. “You have the best of everything,” said Porter in an episode of CNBC’s new travel series, Downtime London. “You can go to a city, which is Chelmsford, or you can go for a lower key town like Brentwood or you can be in a rural village.” When Porter isn’t busy juggling running a business with several board roles, she likes to spend her downtime around Essex. She revealed her four favorite spots, which include: - Essex Fight Academy, a down-to-earth boxing gym where you could get trained by a boxing professional - The Dog & Pickle, an independently owned gastro pub with a roast dinner so popular you may have to get on a waiting list to taste it - The Ginger Tree, a cozy flower shop where you can hand-pick a gorgeous bouquet bigger than your head - Muse Medispa, a luxurious spa where you can try their signature facial, complete with a relaxing head massage Watch the video above for an insider's look at how to enjoy your downtime in Essex. #CNBC #Essex #Downtime ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
