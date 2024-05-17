With a growth rate of 1%, the economic pie is not getting any bigger and entrepreneurs are forced to compete with each other and navigate increasingly narrow operating margins.

The problem with being inwardly focused and purely looking at the South African market is that we forget that we form a part of the global economy. Tourism for example has recorded a significant rebound in 2023 – while it hasn’t quite reached pre-COVID-19 levels, 8.5 million tourists came into South Africa. While the sector has been negatively impacted by the pandemic enforced lockdowns, it does contribute nearly 9% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In Rand terms, data from Statistics South Africa indicated that domestic visitors spent R435bn in 2022 and pre-pandemic, international tourists were bringing in over R121bn per year. These are sizable markets in the South African context and represent very real business opportunities.