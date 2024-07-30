Dubai, UAE, 26 July 2024: DP World welcomes the decision by a US court to enforce a $200 million award against the Government of Djibouti, giving it yet another win in its ongoing legal battle over the ilegal seizure of its concession to run a container terminal in the Red Sea country.

DP World filed the proceedings in the US courts last year, seeking to enforce a third partial award issued by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) over the concession for the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT). In a decision on Tuesday, the US District Court for the District of Columbia granted the unopposed petition to confirm the partial award issued in 2022.