“Manufacturers and importers are starting to cover their mid-month and month-end needs,” one trader said. “I think it (the shilling) will weaken towards the middle of next week.”

The shilling has strengthened 22% against the dollar since the start of the year, according to LSEG data, boosted by a government debt management exercise that saw it buy back most of a $2 billion Eurobond that had unnerved investors.