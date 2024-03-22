Share
Wema Bank eyes ₦100bn in uncollateralised loans to women-led MSMEs
Wema Bank marks this year’s International Women’s Day with the introduction of the She Empowers Her Award by Sara to spotlight outstanding women whose achievements and track records have fostered inclusion of other women and girls across different fields. CNBC Africa brings you details of this and more in this special broadcast.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 07:54:30 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.