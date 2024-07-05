Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

What are the hidden costs of homeownership — and how to avoid them

It’s no secret that buying a home has gotten more expensive in the U.S. But the cost of keeping and maintaining a home has gotten significantly pricier, too, which might come as a surprise to some buyers. The “hidden costs” of homeownership add up to an average $18,118 annually, or $1,510 a month, according to a new report by Bankrate.com. Read more to learn what you could do to avoid some of these costs: https://cnb.cx/4cdAqQH
Fri, 05 Jul 2024 16:00:32 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top