What are the hidden costs of homeownership — and how to avoid them

It’s no secret that buying a home has gotten more expensive in the U.S. But the cost of keeping and maintaining a home has gotten significantly pricier, too, which might come as a surprise to some buyers. The “hidden costs” of homeownership add up to an average $18,118 annually, or $1,510 a month, according to a new report by Bankrate.com. Read more to learn what you could do to avoid some of these costs: https://cnb.cx/4cdAqQH

Fri, 05 Jul 2024 16:00:32 GMT