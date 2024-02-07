Share
What Happened To Axe Body Spray?
Axe body spray existed for almost 20 years internationally, under the name Lynx, before it launched in the United States in 2002. Over the course of the next decade, Unilever’s fragrance brand captured the teenage boy market with its provocative advertising. But it began to fall out of favor, and by 2022, domestic sales had fallen to an estimated $300 million, down from nearly half a billion dollars just ten years prior. Now Axe trying to compete with high-end fragrances… can it succeed? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:20 Entering a new market 3:50 Losing momentum Produced, Shot and Edited by: Ryan Baker Animation by: Andrea Schmitz Additional Camera by: Natalie Rice, Ashley Turner Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Supervising Producer: Jeniece Heinz Additional Footage: Unilever, Getty
