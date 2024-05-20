Markets
What Happened To Etsy?

The online handmade goods marketplace, Etsy, is at a crossroads. After booming during the pandemic, the company's gross merchandise sales have been flat in 2022 and 2023. Etsy's stock is down more than 70% from its all-time high in 2021, and its first-quarter 2024 earnings report revealed another disappointing earnings miss. Some of its sellers say the company's laser-sharp focus on growth has pushed Etsy away from its core mission — to keep commerce human — and instead allows for an increasing number of drop shippers to join the platform. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:46 Chapter 1. A revolutionary idea 5:39 Chapter 2. At a crossroads 9:30 Chapter 3. The future Produced, Shot and edited by: Natalie Rice Animation by: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support: Jeniece Pettitt Footage: Getty Images, AP Photos, Etsy, Nicole Aline Legault, Chiarra Lohr Additional sourcing: FactSet, Oppenheimer & Co., Wayback Machine
Mon, 20 May 2024 16:00:26 GMT

