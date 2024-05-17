Share
What happens when all 21 million bitcoin are mined in the year 2140?
Bitcoin has a finite supply. It is one of the cryptocurrency's characteristics that proponents like. Estimates suggest that all 21 million bitcoin will be mined around the year 2140. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss what major changes might take place with bitcoin in that time.
Fri, 17 May 2024 16:20:07 GMT
