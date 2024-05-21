Markets
What happens when all 21 million bitcoin are mined?

Bitcoin’s finite supply is one of its proponents’ favorite characteristics. Estimates suggest that all 21 million bitcoin will be mined around the year 2140. On the latest episode of CNBC Tech Beyond the Valley, CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss the potential seismic shifts that could reshape the bitcoin landscape when it approaches its projected mining completion. : CNBC’s Beyond the Valley | Listen wherever you get your podcasts. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 21 May 2024 08:00:03 GMT

