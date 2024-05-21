So-called high-risk AI systems – those deemed to have significant potential to harm health, safety, fundamental rights, the environment, democracy, elections and the rule of law – will have to comply with a set of requirements, such as undergoing a fundamental rights impact assessment, and obligations to gain access to the EU market.

AI systems considered to pose limited risks would be subject to very light transparency obligations, such as disclosure labels declaring that the content was AI-generated to allow users to decide on how to use it.