What is on the line in Pakistan’s elections this year?
No prime minister in Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and the country faces significant debt. As Pakistan heads to the polls next week, its prospects for political stability and economic recovery depend on the next elected candidate. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Fri, 02 Feb 2024 12:30:24 GMT
