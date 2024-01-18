Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

What is quiet cutting? #Shorts

In the American workplace of 2023, a new labor market trend has taken over where "quiet quitting" left off. Quiet cutting. "Quiet cutting is what some people consider a subcategory of quiet firing," said Nadia De Ala, a leadership and negotiation coach. "It's a way for companies to avoid layoffs and potentially save money on expenses they would incur with severance packages. This involves reorganizing existing employees, not laying them off or firing them, but reassigning them to different roles." The emergence of these new workplace trends often reflects the state of the job market and the economy. More here: https://youtu.be/j_V2Qxpc5jE
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 17:00:05 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top