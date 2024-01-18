Share
What is quiet cutting? #Shorts
In the American workplace of 2023, a new labor market trend has taken over where "quiet quitting" left off. Quiet cutting. "Quiet cutting is what some people consider a subcategory of quiet firing," said Nadia De Ala, a leadership and negotiation coach. "It's a way for companies to avoid layoffs and potentially save money on expenses they would incur with severance packages. This involves reorganizing existing employees, not laying them off or firing them, but reassigning them to different roles." The emergence of these new workplace trends often reflects the state of the job market and the economy. More here: https://youtu.be/j_V2Qxpc5jE
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 17:00:05 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.