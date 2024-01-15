Share
What is the World Economic Forum? | CNBC Explains
The World Economic Forum is famous for its annual week-long meeting in Davos, Switzerland – so much so, that ‘WEF’ and ‘Davos’ have pretty much become synonymous. The Alpine resort town normally plays host to skiing and hiking enthusiasts, but for one week a year, WEF invites business leaders, billionaires, heads of state, royalty, academics, journalists, and celebrities to gather 5,000 feet above sea level to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Once the meetings are over, WEF packs up and returns to its headquarters 267 miles away in the suburbs of Geneva. Based there, are around 600 of the international non-profit organization’s more than 800 employees. They say their mission is “improving the state of the world.” So, how do they attempt to achieve it? Watch our video to learn more about the organization behind one of the world’s most high-profile gatherings. #CNBC #WEF #Davos ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 15 Jan 2024 16:09:46 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.