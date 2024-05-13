Markets
What’s Next For Tesla Superchargers After Elon Musk Laid Off The Entire Team

Tesla’s Supercharging network is the largest fast charging network in North America, and it’s often cited as the EV maker’s biggest competitive advantage. That network is valuable too, with analysts estimating that Tesla could own $7.4 billion of the public charging market by 2030. But in a surprise move, Elon Musk let go of Tesla’s entire Supercharging team, laying off about 500 people, including top executives. Now its future is in question. CNBC explores what’s next for Tesla’s Supercharger network. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 3:52 Ch 1 Rise of Tesla's Superchargers 7: 49 Ch 2 Business of charging 10:56 Ch 3 Opening up the network 14:44 Ch 4 Supercharging dismantled 18:15 Ch 5 What's next Produced, Shot and Edited By: Andrew Evers Additional Reporting: Lora Kolodny Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Production: Lisa Setyon, Katie Koontz, Evan Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Narration: Rob Ferris Additional Footage: Tesla, Getty Images, Ford, Rivian
Mon, 13 May 2024 16:00:28 GMT

