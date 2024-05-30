Share
When will AI be smarter than humans?
Companies are competing to make the smartest AI models, with some top tech execs saying artificial general intelligence will soon be upon us. Beyond the Valley goes on the road to VivaTech in Paris to discuss this and more with special guest Bassem Asseh, head of sales at AI firm Hugging Face. #CNBC #AI #Tech #Podcast #BeyondTheValley ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 30 May 2024 14:10:13 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.