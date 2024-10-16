At the United Nations General Assembly this month I met African leaders including the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, to discuss how DP World, a long-time friend of the continent with 28,000 employees, can help realize its potential.

The numbers are striking. By 2050 Nigeria will be home to 400m, according to the UN, and is projected one day to eclipse China as the world’s second most populous nation.