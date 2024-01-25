The 15 judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, are joined for this case by a judge specially appointed by South Africa and one by Israel. Both are distinguished figures in their countries with extraordinary personal histories. The court’s legally-binding decisions are made by a simple majority but it has no way to enforce them.

DIKGANG MOSENEKE

– Moseneke, 76, is one of South Africa’s most senior retired judges who fought against apartheid and played a key role in the country’s transition to democracy.