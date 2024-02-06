Share
Who is Boris Nadezhdin, the man running against Putin?
A challenger to Vladimir Putin’s long reign in office has emerged in the form of Boris Nadezhdin. Nadezhdin is highly critical of the war in Ukraine and has pledged to restore civil liberties in Russia, as well as relations with the West. However, whether he will actually be able to join the ballot is still in question. Nadezhdin said he collected over 200,000 signatures, but he still needs the approval of the Central Election Commission which in the past has rejected candidacies for missing documents. It said it found flaws in Nadezhdin’s papers, citing dozens and dozens of people who are no longer alive leaving signatures. #CNBC #Shorts #Nadezhdin #Putin #Russia ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
