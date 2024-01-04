Share
Who will get to Mars first?
As the International Space Station comes towards retirement and a new lunar exploration programme begins, Tim Peake explains what the future holds for space exploration, including Mars. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 04 Jan 2024 11:30:15 GMT
