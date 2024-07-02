Share
Whose Tariffs Are Worse For The American Consumer?
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump share common ground on tariff policy. While some policymakers argue that tariffs can be a tool to protect and help grow domestic industries and ensure national security, tariffs may also result in unintended economic consequences that cost U.S. consumers billions. Trump's trade war tariffs generated about $233 billion in duties collected by U.S. Customs through March 2024, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation. Watch the video above to find out which candidate's tariffs will be more expensive for the American consumer. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 01:25 Chapter 1: Tariffs vs. inflation 03:43 Chapter 2: Common ground 09:13 Chapter 3: Global trade Produced and Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Additional Camera: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Tue, 02 Jul 2024 16:00:41 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.