Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why American Automakers Are Failing In China

Detroit automakers like General Motors made a fortune selling cars to Chinese consumers after the Asian country opened its auto market to foreign firms in the 1980s. But the good times are over as Chinese firms have caught up with the foreign firms who once taught them the automotive trade. Top names like BYD, Geely and Great Wall are now making globally competitive products and many companies with tech backgrounds are entering the industry, too, including Li Auto, XPeng, Nio, Xiaomi, Huawei, Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba. Jeep’s joint venture already went bankrupt, and one industry analyst said he expects Ford and GM to withdraw from the country in the next five years along with other such as Hyundai, Kia and Nissan. Chapters: 00:00 - 2:09: Why American automakers are failing in China 2:18 Chapter 1 - A massive market 4:13 Chapter 2 - Rise and fall 6:15 Chapter 3 - How it happened 11:22 Chapter 4 - High Productivity 14:27 Chapter 5 - What’s next Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support: Jeniece Pettitt Additional footage: Getty Images, BYD, Polestar, Hyundai Motors Additional sources: FactSet, Tesla, General Motors, Kiel Institute
Tue, 07 May 2024 16:00:16 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top