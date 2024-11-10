CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why American Cars Are So Expensive

    Cars once promised independence and transportation for all Americans. Now, they are a luxury product that cost about $50,000, nearly 30% higher than just a few years ago. Affordable vehicles, especially those below the price of $20,000, have nearly disappeared. And while Automakers pulled in record profits in 2023, slim margins combined with deep investments into EV batteries, software and other technology is making it hard to produce cars much cheaper. Chinese automakers can, but they're impeded by tariffs and rules. Insiders say that is just a bandage - automakers need to compete. Chapters: 00:56 Title card - Why American automakers can’t make cheap cars 1:05 Chapter 1 - Affordability 3:02 Chapter 2 - How cars got so expensive 6:07 Chapter 3 - Making a cheaper car 9:08 Chapter 4 - Competing with China Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Getty Images, GMC, Hyundai, Rivian Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota
    Sun, 10 Nov 2024 17:00:30 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top