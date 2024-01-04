Markets
Why are people not having kids in the U.S.? #Shorts

In 2022, 43% of Americans surveyed said they’d want to get married in the future. But just a little more than a quarter said they were sure about wanting children. Faced with many financial challenges, more Millennials and Gen Z are pairing up with an intentional choice not to have children. Find out more here: https://youtu.be/W5XZ_gJBnns
Thu, 04 Jan 2024 17:00:02 GMT

