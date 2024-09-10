Markets
Why are so many data centers popping up in Malaysia?

Why are so many data centers popping up in Malaysia? As a part of CNBC's 'Access ASEAN' special report, Southeast Asia reporter JP Ong delves into some key drivers behind this trend. ➡️ Malaysia is seeing billions of dollars in investment – making Malaysia one of Asia's fastest-growing data center markets. ➡️ Microsoft, Nvidia and TikTok are just some of the tech giants moving in. ➡️ Data centers store the machines and equipment that power the digital economy.
Tue, 10 Sep 2024 14:00:23 GMT

