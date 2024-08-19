Markets
Why are U.S. brands allowed into China?

As geopolitical tensions continue between China and the U.S., it would be fair to assume that American companies would not be welcomed by Beijing, particularly with more than 70 Chinese firms banned from importing goods into the U.S. However, China continues to welcome American brands into the country. Arjun Kharpal explains why on the latest episode of 'CNBC Tech: Beyond the Valley.' Listen now at the linked video or wherever you get podcasts. #CNBC #China #US #Technology ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 19 Aug 2024 14:30:31 GMT

