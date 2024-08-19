Share

Why are U.S. brands allowed into China?

As geopolitical tensions continue between China and the U.S., it would be fair to assume that American companies would not be welcomed by Beijing, particularly with more than 70 Chinese firms banned from importing goods into the U.S. However, China continues to welcome American brands into the country. Arjun Kharpal explains why on the latest episode of 'CNBC Tech: Beyond the Valley.' Listen now at the linked video or wherever you get podcasts. #CNBC #China #US #Technology

