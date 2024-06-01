Markets
Why Automakers Are Invading Your Privacy

Cars are collectively a ‘privacy nightmare’ that has gone unaddressed for far too long, according to the Mozilla Foundation. A 2023 report from the group says privacy policies give automakers like GM, Nissan, Tesla and Toyota far too much access to personal data and latitude in what they do with it. Some high profile lawsuits highlight how car companies can and in some cases have collected data on drivers without their consent and passed it on to third parties, including insurance companies. Regulators and elected officials have taken notice and are planning legislation and other measures. 01:54 Introduction - Why automakers are invading your privacy 2:02 Chapter 1 - What is collected 04:45 Chapter 2 - What they’re doing with it 08:35 Chapter 3 - The consent problem 11:45 Chapter 4 - The future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Tesla, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, BMW, General Motors
