Why Automaker’s EV Factory Investments Aren’t Paying Off In The U.S.

Automakers aren’t selling as many cars as they used to, and the EV transition is a lot rockier and slower than some expected. This means there’s a lot of factory space in North America and around the world that is sitting empty and unused. Some companies especially challenged are Ford, GM, and Stellantis, Nissan, and EV makers such as Tesla and Rivian. That could mean billion dollar losses, job cuts, and chaos in the supply chain. Auto makers, industry analysts and even governments are adjusting expectations and trying to prepare for an uncertain future. Chapters: 00:59 - Why automakers are losing billions on their factories 1:06 - Chapter 1: Factory utilization 04:25 - Chapter 2: EV transition 08:58 - Chapter 3: New normal Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Reuters
Wed, 25 Sep 2024 16:00:22 GMT

