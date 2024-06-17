Share
Why Car Payments Are So High Right Now
Car payments have skyrocketed in recent years - a result of high interest rates and high prices. Pandemic era shortages are partly to blame. But larger structural factors are, too. For years customers have been clamoring for fancier cars, and automakers have raked in the profits. In the short term, rising incentives and falling prices may provide some relief. But insiders wonder what the car market will look like over the next decade. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:14 Title card - Why car payments are so high right now 01:23 Chapter 1 - Rising car payments 02:04 Chapter 2 - Why so high? 05:35 Chapter 3 - Good news Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Hyundai, Toyota, GM, Ford
