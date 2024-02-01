Share
Why Car Repairs Are Getting So Expensive?
Auto repair costs have been rising for years, but recently they've spiked. Experts say it's likely a mix of factors including heavier, faster and more complex vehicles, riskier driving behavior, new technology, and labor and supply shortages. Repair shop owners say they can’t find enough technicians despite paying six-figure salaries. As technology marches forward, and fancy cutting-edge EVs fill the roads, consumers hear horror stories about huge repair bills. But insiders say there are reasons to be optimistic. Chapters: 00:59 Intro - Why car repairs are getting so expensive 01:08 Chapter 1 - The numbers 03:02 Chapter 2 - Collision costs rising 06:21 Chapter 3 - Technology 08:11 Chapter 4 - Labor and parts 10:37 Chapter 5 - The future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Rivian, Kia, Tesla
Thu, 01 Feb 2024 17:00:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.