Why Cargo Theft Is Surging In The U.S.
Cargo theft has more than doubled in just a year as thieves are vanishing millions of dollars worth of goods. Strategic cargo theft is surging, where criminals engage in internet-based fraud. CNBC visited supply chain risk management company Overhaul’s Louisville, Kentucky operations to get an inside look at how the industry is fighting back. Watch the video above to learn more about how thieves are infiltrating U.S. supply chains and what it takes to prevent hidden heists, identity theft and more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:23 Chapter 1: Stolen goods 4:00 Chapter 2: Fighting back 7:15 Chapter 3: Future threats Produced and edited by: Andrea Miller Additional Camera by: Tasia Jensen Additional Reporting by: Lori Ann LaRocco Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Overhaul, Uber Freight, Getty Images
Sun, 21 Jan 2024 17:00:37 GMT
