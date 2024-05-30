Share
Why Copper Demand Is Skyrocketing
Demand for copper is surging. The red metal, considered a barometer for economic health, is a vital component for the construction and defense industries as well as a key ingredient in electric cars, wind turbines and the power grid. Offshore wind, for example, requires about “three times as much copper as does coal-fired power generation in terms of tons per gigawatt of capacity.” But mining companies are having a hard time keeping up. Globally, existing mines and projects under construction will meet only 80% of copper needs by 2030. To keep up with demand the industry is faced with a number of obstacles. including the shortage of mining workers, navigating regulatory hurdles as well as pushback from local stakeholders. So what impact will the looming global copper shortage have on the transition to renewable energy sources? To look at the challenges facing copper producers, CNBC got a behind the scenes look at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mining operation outside of Salt Lake City where about 200,000 metric tons of copper are produced annually. Chapters: 0:00-2:22 Introduction 2:23-5:15 Chapter 1 Copper demand 5:16-7:12 Chapter 2 Companies 7:13-10:45 Chapter 3 Mining in the U.S. Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images, Daniela Zavala
