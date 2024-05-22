Markets
Why Denver Is Struggling To Keep Up With Its Economic Boom

Over 100,000 people moved to Denver, Colorado between 2010-2020, becoming a hotbed of venture capital dollars and economic opportunity. The city is ranked 19th as the best startup city in the world, according to Pitchbook. But this rapid growth has created challenges for the city, including a labor and housing shortages. Now as the city becomes increasingly unaffordable, the population has plateaued. Additionally, an influx of 40,000 migrants in 2023 are weighing on the city's resources. Watch the video to learn more about the challenges that have come with Denver's rapid growth. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:25 Growth 5:45 Labor and Migrants 8:20 Managing expansion Produced by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Reporter: Carl Quintanilla Supervising Producer: Erica Posse Senior Executive Producer: Ray Parisi Camera and Audio by: Van Applegate, Dan Dvorak, Breck Larson, Oscar Molina, Tara McCurrie, Rob Stookey, Micheal Kranicke, Drew Levinson, Kevin Sanchez, Bob Tatlock, Marco Mastrorilli Additional Footage: Getty Images, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Denver Arts & Venues
Wed, 22 May 2024 16:00:04 GMT

To the top