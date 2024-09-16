CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why EU’s Tariffs Won’t Stop Chinese EVs

Critics say the European Union’s provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs could raise prices, reduce choice and slow the pace with which the EU meets its climate change mitigation targets. Some European automakers, especially those from Germany, oppose them. They also might not be high enough to actually stop the tide of Chinese imports. And yet supporters say these measures are necessary to offset the harm done by China’s pattern of generously subsidizing its own industries and subsequently crushing global competition. Chapters: 01:37 Why EU’s tariffs won’t stop Chinese EVs 01:43 Chapter 1. Tariffs 04:03 Chapter 2. Climate vs. Industry 09:06 Chapter 3. Industry Opposition Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Maria Chiu, Andrea Miller Animation: Mallory Brangan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Zeekr
Mon, 16 Sep 2024 16:00:59 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top