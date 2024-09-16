Share

Why EU’s Tariffs Won’t Stop Chinese EVs

Critics say the European Union’s provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs could raise prices, reduce choice and slow the pace with which the EU meets its climate change mitigation targets. Some European automakers, especially those from Germany, oppose them. They also might not be high enough to actually stop the tide of Chinese imports. And yet supporters say these measures are necessary to offset the harm done by China’s pattern of generously subsidizing its own industries and subsequently crushing global competition. Chapters: 01:37 Why EU’s tariffs won’t stop Chinese EVs 01:43 Chapter 1. Tariffs 04:03 Chapter 2. Climate vs. Industry 09:06 Chapter 3. Industry Opposition Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Maria Chiu, Andrea Miller Animation: Mallory Brangan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Zeekr

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 16:00:59 GMT