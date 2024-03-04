Share
Why Fisker Can’t Compete With Tesla
Fisker, the EV startup founded by renowned Danish car designer, Henrik Fisker, is struggling. The Fisker name became a cautionary tale for much of the automotive world after his first company, Fisker Automotive, ended in bankruptcy. Now, he is trying again, with a new company bearing an almost identical name and logo. The company and its founder are taking steps to strengthen the financials and reputation by selling cars through dealers, by licensing technology, and negotiating a potential investment from an unnamed large automaker. But so far, executive turnover, delivery bottlenecks, cash burn and other challenges have hampered the growth the EV maker was hoping for. Chapters: 00:46 Introduction 00:54 Chapter 1 - A tough start 06:08 Chapter 2 - Ambitious beginnings 09:02 Chapter 3 - The comeback 11:23 Chapter 4 - The way forward Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Camera: Andrew Evers, Sydney Boyo Additional Production: Magdalena Petrova Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Aston Martin, Fisker, Ford Motor Company, Getty Images
