Why Five Below Is So Volatile
Analysts call Five Below one the success stories of U.S. retail. It has continuously added new stores and generated strong revenue growth. However, as of late, the discretionary discount store's volatility has been exposed. The company missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and same-store sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, sending the stock price plummeting to its 52-week low in the first week of June. But some analysts are still bullish. Watch the video to learn more about Five Below. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:35 Chapter 1 - Growth 5:40 Chapter 2 - Threats 7:50 Chapter 3 - Looking ahead Produced by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Evan Lee Miller, Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support by: Gabrielle Fonrouge Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Dollar General, Getty Images, Walmart
Sat, 08 Jun 2024 16:00:30 GMT
