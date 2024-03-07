Share
Why Gas Is So Expensive In California
Drivers in California are no strangers to pain at the pump. The state is home to some of the highest gas prices in the United States. There are several factors that go into what drivers pay at the pump, including refining costs, distribution and marketing, taxes and crude oil prices. High taxes are partly to blame for the high price of gas in California. But, there’s more to the story. Here’s what’s driving gas prices higher and what drivers can do about it. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:14 Gas prices 3:23 What’s next 5:34 Saving at the pump Produced by: Katie Koontz Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
