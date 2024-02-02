Markets
Why Getting A Job Feels Impossible Right Now

The job market looks solid on paper. In 2023, unemployment hit a 54-year-low at 3.4% in January, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that U.S. employers added 2.7 million people to the payroll the same year. But it’s a different story for active job seekers. A staffing firm Insight Global found that recently unemployed full-time workers applied to an average of 30 jobs, only to receive an average of four callbacks or responses. So why does it feel so hard to get a job right now and is the U.S. labor market as strong as it seems? Chapters: 01:23 Daunting process 05:07 Cooling market 07:56 Repercussions Produced and edited by: Juhohn Lee Assistant Editor: Jack Hillyer Animations by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Jenna Jackson
Fri, 02 Feb 2024 16:00:33 GMT

