Why injuries can end Olympic careers

Retired British sprinter, Andrew Steele, won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics, but he narrowly missed out on the London Summer Games due to an injury at the start of the year. "Missing out on London in 2012 was almost like a death of a close family member. It was so traumatic, because my entire identity was tied to the fact that I was an Olympic athlete," Steele told CNBC Sport in in the third and final episode of 'The Business of Elite Athletes.' However, that difficult period spurred on a whole new career as an entrepreneur.

Sun, 01 Sep 2024 14:00:01 GMT