Why is Switzerland home to so many billionaires?
Switzerland is populated with billionaires — there's one for every 80,000 people. As of 2022, the country was home to an estimated 110 billionaires with a combined wealth of $338 billion, outranking other super-rich hotspots such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Swiss residents are also among the richest in the world, with a mean net worth of almost $700,000, ahead of U.S. and Hong Kong. So, what makes Switzerland such an attractive place for the uber wealthy, and how does that extreme wealth affect the rest of Swiss society? Watch the video to find out.
Mon, 05 Feb 2024 12:00:53 GMT
