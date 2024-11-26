Share

Why It’s So Hard To Be A Worker Right Now | CNBC Marathon

CNBC Marathon examines some of the challenges facing the labor market such as job hunting, remote work, and quiet cutting. A staffing firm Insight Global found that recently unemployed full-time workers applied to an average of 30 jobs, only to receive an average of four callbacks or responses. So why does it feel so hard to get a job right now and is the U.S. labor market as strong as it seems? Finding fully remote work is getting challenging. ​​ During the pandemic, remote work became the darling of the corporate world, and companies going fully remote became the new normal. As the world began to open up, though, corporate America shifted its stance on remote work. Some companies have even threatened to fire workers who don't return to the office for a certain number of days. In the 2023 American workplace, a new labor market trend took over where quiet quitting left off, quiet cutting. "Quiet cutting is what some people consider a subcategory of quiet firing," said Nadia De Ala, a leadership and negotiation coach. This could be a sign that employers are taking back control over employees after the great resignation. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:49 Why Getting A Job Feels Impossible Right Now (Published February 2024) 11:25 Is The Golden Age of Remote Work Over? (Published November 2023) 22:13 How the American Workplace Went From 'Quiet Quitting' to 'Quiet Cutting' (Published October 2023) Produced and Edited by: Anuz Thapa, Juhohn Lee Animation: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen, Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Jenna Jackson Production Support: Kate Sammer, Christian Nunley Assistant Editor: Jack Hillyer Additional Editing: Emily Rabbideau

Tue, 26 Nov 2024 17:00:58 GMT