Why It’s So Hard To Build Nuclear Power Plants In The U.S.

Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Ga., is the largest source of clean energy in the U.S. following the addition of two new reactors, according to Georgia Power. The plant's Unit 4 reactor began commercial operations in April and Unit 3 went online last year. They are the first reactors built from scratch and connected to the grid in over three decades and together can power over a million homes and businesses, according to the utility provider. But bringing a nuclear power plant to life is difficult and costly. The two new reactors at Plant Vogtle were initially budgeted at $14 billion, but that price tag more than doubled. The project also ran seven years behind schedule. "We had some challenges, it was an arduous journey, things that we didn't anticipate," said Chris Womack, CEO of Southern Company. "From the tsunami in Fukushima to the contractor going bankrupt to Covid. There were a number of things that occurred. The U.S. has 54 operating nuclear power plants and 94 reactors, making it the world's largest producer of nuclear power -- accounting for 30% of global nuclear electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association. But reactors in the U.S. are 42 years old on average, and they're getting older. Replacing them is a complex task. So why is it so hard to build nuclear reactors in the U.S. and should the new Vogtle reactors be a blueprint or a cautionary tale for the future? Chapters: 0:00-2:25 Introduction 2:26-6:04 Chapter 1. Plant Vogtle 6:05-9:46 Chapter 2. Falling Behind 9:47 - 12:50 Chapter 3. Small modular reactors Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Reporter: Pippa Stevens Animation: Christina Locopo Additional Production: Harriet Taylor, Van Applegate Additional Footage: Getty Images, NuScale Power, Southern Company

Tue, 03 Sep 2024 16:00:25 GMT